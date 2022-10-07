Lionel Messi Reveals 2022 FIFA World Cup Will Likely Be His Last

One of the most prolific footballers in the world, Lionel Messi has reportedly said that this year's quadrangular tournament in Qatar will be the final World Cup of his career.

The 35-year-old announced the news on his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday. Messi is set to play in his fifth World Cup in Qatar - he has scored six goals in the previous four editions of the tournament.

"This will be my last World Cup - for sure. The decision has been made," he told Argentine journalist Sebastian Vignolo.