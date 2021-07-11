Messi Wins 1st Major Trophy as Argentina Defeat Brazil in Copa America Final

Lionel Messi has finally won his first trophy with the senior men’s Argentina national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final.

The win at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days. It was also Argentina's 15th Copa America title and it puts them on level pegging with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.

This was also the first time in 6 editions that Brazil while playing at home had failed to lift the trophy. Argentina had last tasted success at a major tournament in 1993 when Gabriel Batistuta's led them to a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final.

Interestingly, when Messi had won the Olympic Gold in 2008 with Argentina, it was Angel di Maria who had made the difference in that game too with the winning goal.