Lionel Messi Faces Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Champions League Last-16

Two of the biggest names in world football currently, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will be up against each other yet again, as Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United meet in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. The mouth-watering contest will see the two sides meet for the third time in four seasons with PSG playing the first leg at home.

Messi moved to Paris in August just before Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second spell.

The tie also pits former Real Madrid teammates Sergio Ramos against Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. All three had been instrumental for Real Madrid when they won a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles.