Leicester City vs Everton Live: How to Watch Online, TV Channels & Kick-off Time

Leicester City will play against Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England on 2 May, Tuesday.

Leicester City and Everton are in the relegation zone at 18th and 19th ranks respectively in the English Premier League 2022-23 standings. Leicester City with eight wins and five losses is one point away from moving out of the relegation rank.

This is a full preview of the match between Leicester City and Everton in the English Premier League 2022-23, including information on when and where to watch it live.