Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Final

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba made it 3-0 on the stroke of halftime when he pounced on Robert Taylor's through ball and dribbled into the area before finishing with a lofted shot over the lunging Blake.

Alejandro Bedoya reduced the deficit by firing home from close range after goalkeeper Drake Callender failed to deal with a corner.

But Miami put the result beyond doubt though substitute David Ruiz, who combined with Deandre Yedlin before angling a close-range finish past Blake.