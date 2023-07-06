Indian Footballer Jeakson Singh Issues Clarification After Draping Meitei Flag

Indian footballer Jeakson Singh Thounaojam issued a clarification for draping the Kangleipak flag following his team's victory over Kuwait in the final of SAFF Championship 2023, which was played in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, 4 July.

Jeakson, who hails from the Manipuri town of Thoubal, was seen draped in a Kangleipak flag during the post-match presentations. Notably, the seven-coloured flag happens to represent the seven dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity, which sparked controversy among a section of fans.