ISL 2023 Final: Date, Time, Fun Carnival, Activities, Performers, and Tickets

Before the final match of ISL 2023, fans would be able to witness some amazing live performances by DJ Chetas. Also, One of Goa's renowned bands 'A26' will also perform at the stadium to add some local flavour to the event.

A FIFA Mobile stall with interactive games would be there for the spectators to win lots of prizes. A game zone by Hamleys would also be there at the stadium for kids to play lots of games at the fun carnival.

There will be lots of local and international delicacies at the ISL 2023 fun carnival for people to enjoy the event to the fullest.