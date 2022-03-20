ISL 2022 Final: Fans Return to Football Stadiums in India; Kerala Face Hyderabad

It’s been a two-year long wait for the football fans in India, and finally they’re back in the stadiums for a game. The 2021-22 Indian Super League final which sees Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC face off at the JLN Stadium in Goa, is a packed house.

The tickets for the final were sold out within hours of it being released with more than 12,000 people filling up the stands.

The fans are bouncing absolutely bouncing in the stands at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda as the ISL prepares for a new champion this season. Kerala have made it to the final for the third time while Hyderabad is in their third season.