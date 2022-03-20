ISL 2022 Final: Fans Return to Football Stadiums in India; Kerala Face Hyderabad

The 2022 ISL Final is the first game in the season which has fans present in the stadium.
Football
Football
Updated:

Fans enjoying ahead of the 2022 ISL Final

|

Image: ISL 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans enjoying ahead of the 2022 ISL Final </p></div>

It’s been a two-year long wait for the football fans in India, and finally they’re back in the stadiums for a game. The 2021-22 Indian Super League final which sees Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC face off at the JLN Stadium in Goa, is a packed house.

The tickets for the final were sold out within hours of it being released with more than 12,000 people filling up the stands.

The fans are bouncing absolutely bouncing in the stands at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda as the ISL prepares for a new champion this season. Kerala have made it to the final for the third time while Hyderabad is in their third season.

“We have missed celebrating the spirit of fans in the stadiums for two years. But, now this final is the first match in two seasons, when we welcome fans back into the stands. There have been challenges but the spirit of sport, as always, has triumphed over all odds,” said Nita Ambani.

She added that the thrill and excitement that fans will bring from the stands, reflects the spirit of football. “The greatest joy in this beautiful game, is the joy of being a fan. With live chants of the fans, as they cheer for their favourite team, football will be the real winner.”

The last season did not see any fans at all and was played behind closed doors, while the whole of the season this year was also played without fans.

The ISL remember has not had the easiest season this year with January throwing up a huge challenge, as a third wave of the virus hit the country. There were more than a few positive cases despite all the players and those involved in the ISL staying in a bio-secure bubble in Goa.

In fact, midway through January, a few matches were cancelled and some more postponed, with the ISL clubs needing huddle together to find ways to tackle the difficult situation.

Published: 20 Mar 2022,07:21 PM IST
