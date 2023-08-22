For Indian Football Coach Stimac, Asian Games Is a Priority in Hectic September

After three consecutive tournament victories, a 16-match unbeaten streak at home, and a re-entry into the top 100 in FIFA Rankings, the Indian men's football team will head abroad for the first time this year in September to take part in the King's Cup in Thailand.

Up against a heavyweight side like Iraq in the first game, it will be a challenge unlike any other the Blue Tigers have faced in 2023.

Yet, head coach Igor Stimac's biggest focus in a hectic month of football is on the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, beginning nine days after India's trip to Thailand.

In a discussion with All India Football Federation, Stimac spoke about his expectations from the King's Cup and the Asian Games, the importance of being injury-free in a tight schedule, and his thoughts on AIFF's Task Force to study the status of PIO footballers.