Indian-Origin USA Player, Mia Bhuta Scripts History at FIFA U-17 Women’s WC 2022

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Mia Bhuta scored in the match against India.
(Photo: Instagram/miabhuta)
Mia Bhuta, a 16-year-old footballer from the United States of America’s Pennsylvania, scripted history in the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, as he became the first Indian-American footballer to represent the USA in a FIFA World Cup game at any level.
Mia’s father, Vyom Bhuta hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot, but he left for the USA at the age of 16, with the ambition of becoming a tennis player. He happened to be at the stands when Mia featured in a match against India on 11 October.
Speaking about her parents, she told ESPN “They're one of the main reasons why I've been able to make it here. They've sacrificed so much for me to be here, and honestly, if it wasn't for them, I know I would not be here. My parents have done so much just to help with my development.”
Speaking on Indian football, she said “India has so much potential. There's so much talent here. The world needs to invest in them more. They need to believe in young girls and give them the opportunities to succeed. And I think they can go really far.”
Following the victory against India, Mia was congratulated on social media by Megan Rapinoe – the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning Australian football star.
“That was crazy. She's someone that I've always looked up to. She's an incredible player, so I look up to her for her abilities on the field. But off the field, she just seems like an even better person. I've never met her personally, but I've just seen how much she's done for the game and how much she speaks up on other matters that are important to her. So I also look up to her for those reasons,” Mia said about the incident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)