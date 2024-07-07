Euro 2024: Saka’s Goal & Pickford’s Penalty Heroics Take England to Semi-Final

Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's spot-kick as England edged out a resilient Switzerland 5-3 in penalties to reach the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024. Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England came through a stiff examination by Switzerland and reached the last-four stage.

There was royalty in the crowd in Dusseldorf Arena but on the pitch, it was initially more workmanlike, with both sides industriously keeping their shape and probing cautiously. England settled into their task and their impressive attacking arsenal all fired shots across the bow. Switzerland stood firm, holding them goalless through the first half.