Euro 2024: Dominant Netherlands Outplay Romania 3-0, Through to Quarterfinals

It was Ronald Koeman's side that struck first, however, Cody Gakpo cut in from the left and arrowed a fierce right-footed shot inside the near post for his third goal of the tournament.

Gakpo's effort appeared to settle the Dutch nerves. They gradually gained the upper hand as the half progressed, with Steven Bergwijn – making his first start in Germany – providing an excellent outlet down the Netherlands' right flank.