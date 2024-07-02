Euro 2024: Vertonghen’s Late Own Goal Sends France Into Quarterfinals

Belgium had fallen into a pattern of waiting for counters, but it was from a dead ball that they nearly took the lead. Kevin De Bruyne arced a free-kick into the France box that evaded everyone and forced Mike Maignan – seeing the ball late – to scramble a save with his feet.

That presaged a positive spell from the Red Devils, who were nonetheless fortunate to end the first half level, Marcus Thuram heading narrowly wide from a Jules Kounde cross before Aurélien Tchouameni blazed over.