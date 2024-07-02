Euro 2024: Vertonghen’s Late Own Goal Sends France Into Quarterfinals

advertisement
An unfortunate late own goal by Jan Vertonghen proved decisive as France edged past neighbours Belgium and into the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024.
Belgium had fallen into a pattern of waiting for counters, but it was from a dead ball that they nearly took the lead. Kevin De Bruyne arced a free-kick into the France box that evaded everyone and forced Mike Maignan – seeing the ball late – to scramble a save with his feet.
That presaged a positive spell from the Red Devils, who were nonetheless fortunate to end the first half level, Marcus Thuram heading narrowly wide from a Jules Kounde cross before Aurélien Tchouameni blazed over.
The Roma forward tested Maignan with a fierce strike, and the France keeper was likewise equal to a De Bruyne drive. The Red Devils looked like they might make France pay for their spurned chances – until the breakthrough finally came.
Substitute Randal Kolo Muani was the instigator, turning in the area and beating Casteels with a shot that took a crucial deflection off Jan Vertonghen. Tough on Belgium, perhaps, but France had long threatened to strike and they can now look forward to the quarterfinals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined