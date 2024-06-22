Euro 2024: Baumgartner, Arnautovic Goals Help Austria Prevail Over Poland

With Lewandowski, who had mesmerized Germany for years while representing Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich, starting on the bench, Austria were rewarded for a positive start inside ten minutes.

One of the two centre-backs brought into the starting line-up for this game, Gernot Trauner headed Phillipp Mwene's cross past Wojciech Szczesny at his near post, giving Austria a 1-0 lead, leaving Poland to scrap for a foothold.