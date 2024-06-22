Euro 2024: Baumgartner, Arnautovic Goals Help Austria Prevail Over Poland

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer (9) and. Poland's Bartosz Slisz (24) battle for a head ball during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Friday, 21 June, 2024.
Second-half goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic helped Austria prevail 3-1 over a strong Poland side led by legendary striker Robert Lewandowski in a Group D clash in the UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday night.
With Lewandowski, who had mesmerized Germany for years while representing Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich, starting on the bench, Austria were rewarded for a positive start inside ten minutes.
One of the two centre-backs brought into the starting line-up for this game, Gernot Trauner headed Phillipp Mwene's cross past Wojciech Szczesny at his near post, giving Austria a 1-0 lead, leaving Poland to scrap for a foothold.
Marcel Sabitzer had a couple of decent efforts before the break, and Patrick Pentz saved from a neatly-struck Piotr Zielinski free-kick. However, with both sides needing a win, Poland introduced Lewandowski on the hour as both coaches made extensive second-half reshuffles.
The victory helped Austria maintain their chances of qualifying for the next stage from this Group with top contenders the Netherlands and France in the same group.
