Euro 2020 Prize Money: How Much Do the Champions Take Home?

According to UEFA, the prize money has grown 23 percent from 2016, meaning yet another record-breaking pool of cash for the participating federations and their players.

The total prize money up for grabs between the 24 teams is Euros 371 million, up from €304 million at Euro 2016.

While all 24 teams stand to receive millions for their participation, only the elite will leave with an eight-figure pay day at the end of the tournament.

Each nation in this year's delayed competition will receive Euro 9.25 million simply for qualifying, while group-stage wins (Euro 1.5 million) and draws (Euro 750,000) each come with separate prize money attached.

Qualifying for the round of 16 fetches another 2 million, while the next round, the quarter-finals add 3.25million to the purse.

A semi-final berth will fetch the team 5 million, while the losing finalist receives 7 million on the day.