Euro 2020 Prize Money: How Much Do the Champions Take Home?

UEFA Euro 2020 tournament can be watched live on Sony sports network and Sony Liv.
After a few scintillating games throughout the tournament, the 2020 Euros conclude on Sunday with Italy taking on England in the final at Wembley in London.
According to UEFA, the prize money has grown 23 percent from 2016, meaning yet another record-breaking pool of cash for the participating federations and their players.
The total prize money up for grabs between the 24 teams is Euros 371 million, up from €304 million at Euro 2016.
While all 24 teams stand to receive millions for their participation, only the elite will leave with an eight-figure pay day at the end of the tournament.
Each nation in this year's delayed competition will receive Euro 9.25 million simply for qualifying, while group-stage wins (Euro 1.5 million) and draws (Euro 750,000) each come with separate prize money attached.
Qualifying for the round of 16 fetches another 2 million, while the next round, the quarter-finals add 3.25million to the purse.
A semi-final berth will fetch the team 5 million, while the losing finalist receives 7 million on the day.
The England players have been exemplary all tournament long in terms of how they have conducted themselves despite their unruly fans and have said that they will donate prize money from their historic run to the European Championship final to NHS charities.
After captain Jordan Henderson’s fundraising efforts at the start of the pandemic, members of Gareth Southgate’s squad now intend to make another financial push to health services.
(With various inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Jul 2021,05:42 PM IST