Euro 2020 Final - England vs Italy at Wembley: When and Where to Watch

England and Italy have both made it to the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament and fans of both the teams are on an all-time high.

The amount of happiness a player feels at the moment can't possibly be measured at all. England with their wits and smarts and Italy with their charisma and adaptability make for an exciting contest.

There is sure to be quite a bit of stress between the two teams as well as their fans, but all will be said and done once the finals come around, and everyone cannot wait.