Eriksen to Have Heart-Starter Device Fitted After Collapse

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

Eriksen's former Ajax team-mate Daley Blind, who is representing Netherlands at Euro 2020, has also been fitted with an ICD after being diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in 2019.

He broke down in tears after being substituted midway through the second half of the 3-2 win over Ukraine on Sunday.