Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast

The live streaming of East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be available on the Fancode app & website.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming and Telecast Super Cup 2023.

|

(Photo: the-aiff.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming and Telecast Super Cup 2023.</p></div>

East Bengal and Aizawl FC will face each other today on Monday, 17 April 2023 in a Group B clash of the Super Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Today's match is really important for East Bengal to win because it will decide whether they will qualify for the semi-finals or not. The first two games of East Bengal team against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC were drawn and now today's game against Aizawl FC is a ray of hope for them. On the other side, Aizawl FC will also try their best to win the match for pride because they are already eliminated.

Let us read about East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.

Also ReadRCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Date

The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played today on Monday, 17 April 2023.

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Time

The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at 5 pm IST.

Also ReadIPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Match Live
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 Match Played Today?

The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played today at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming Super Cup 2023

The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Also ReadCSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT