Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming

Al-Nassr vs Paris-Saint-Germain (Ronaldo vs Messi) Match Live Streaming: All the football fans who have been waiting to witness a face-off between the world famous champions Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo must know that both these amazing players will lock horns today on Thursday 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a friendly match.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play from the Al Nassr team while as Lionel Messi has joined the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) team. This game will be the Ronaldo's first match with his new club after his exit from Manchester United. There are chances that this will be the final face-off between the Ronaldo and Messi on the pitch.