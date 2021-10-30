Christian Eriksen Cannot Play in Italian Serie A

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen would not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device were removed.

“With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” the club said.

“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.”

(With Reuters inputs)