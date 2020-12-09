Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG Walk Off After Alleged Racism by Referee

The UEFA Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended until the following day after players from both the teams walked off due to an alleged incident of racism was directed at the Turkish side’s assistant coach from one of the match officials.

Basaksehir's club president said his players would not take the field till the time the fourth referee remained the same.

Players from the Istanbul Basaksehir team were furious and alleged that the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial term against assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before Webo was sent off with a red card at Parc des Princes.