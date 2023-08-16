Brazil’s Football Icon Neymar Jr Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al Hilal in Shock Move

In what comes as a major surprise for the international football community, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. has completed a move to Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Hilal. The move was officially declared in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 August.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who was playing his trade for French champions Paris Saint-Germain before making the switch, has been roped in for a whopping $98 million by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) co-owned club.