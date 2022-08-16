FIFA Suspends Indian Football Federation Over 'Undue Third-Party Influence'

The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Monday, 15 August, unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties. Image used for representational purposes.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/FIFA World Cup
The suspension also spells a change for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in India in October.
"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs," FIFA said in a press release.
As for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, FIFA said that it was "assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary."
"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved," it added.
