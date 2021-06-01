Barcelona Sign Man City Legend Sergio Aguero on Free Transfer

He scored a club-record 260 goals in 389 appearances in all competitions during a glittering decade in Manchester.

Aguero, who famously secured City's first Premier League title in 2011-12 with an injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season, won the top-flight title five times in England.

He also won six League Cups and the FA Cup in 2018-19 as part of a domestic treble under Pep Guardiola, who described the forward as "a special person".

Aguero scored twice on his final league appearance for City in the 5-0 win over Everton this month. The goals took him to 184 in the Premier League -- fourth in the all-time charts -- and broke Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals scored in the competition for a single club.