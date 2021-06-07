Bangladesh Are an Annoying Team: India Coach Igor Stimac

"In the football world, I would say they (Bangladesh) are a very annoying team who disturb the opposition with so much defensive work, quality work -- with blocks -- quite similar to what we did against Qatar," said Stimac.

"In football at times, you need to do everything possible to irritate the rival team, to annoy them, to cut their passing. Bangladesh are fighting it for every point in the group, and whatever they do, they do it as a team," he added.

Bangladesh are ranked 186th in the world, far below India's 105th.

"The match against Bangladesh is a big game for our fans and the team. We are going to approach the game to win it without meaning any disrespect to our opponents. Our aim has stayed the same since the beginning -- to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023," said Stimac.