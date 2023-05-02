Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch ARS vs CHE Live

English Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal will play against Chelsea on 3 May at Emirates Stadium in London, England
Arsenal will play against Chelsea in the English Premier League 2022-23 at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 3 May. In their previous head-to-head match, Arsenal defeated Chelsea by 0-1 on 1 November 2022.
Arsenal is in the second position and Chelsea at the 13th rank in the English Premier League standings. Arsenal is vying for a win to grab the top spot in the Premier League standings, and the coming match against an out-of-shape Chelsea is their perfect opportunity.
This is a full preview of the Arsenal vs Chelsea in the English Premier League 2023, including information on when and where to watch it live.
As per the Indian Standard Time, the match will kick-off at 12:30 am on 3 May, Wednesday.
The match will be hosted at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
The match will be available to watch live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
You can watch the live broadcast of Arsenal vs Chelsea from Star Sports Select HD.
