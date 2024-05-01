Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Live: When & Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Play

Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal on Tuesday, 18 April
Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal on Wednesday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to win his first trophy of the year as the sides face off for the second time in four days.
The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on 27 April where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.
Al Nassr will take on Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the Saudi Kings Cup on Wednesday. With Al Hilal storming away in the Saudi Pro League title race, the King Cup remains it's only route to a trophy in the campaign run-in, with five league games left this season. Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note.
The winner of today's match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the finals, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina (gk), Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alamri, Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles, Otavio, Ghareeb, Ronaldo
Al Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic (gk), Al Hamsal, Al Khabrani, Lopez, Rebocho, Hamzi, Masoud, Rodrigues, Narey, Sherif, Al-Torais
Where will the King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez be played?
The King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
At what time will the King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez start?
The King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez will begin at 11:30 pm IST.
When will the King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez be played?
The King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez will be played today, 1 May 2024, Wednesday.
Where can fans watch the King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez live?
The King's Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleez will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.
