Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Telecast in India?

Al Nassr will clash Al Fayha today on Friday, 19 April 2024. This Saudi Pro League football match will be played at the Al Awal Park in King Saud University, Riyadh. Al Nassr is currently placed at second position in the Saudi Pro League Points Table with 65 points. The first spot is occupied by Al Hilal with 77 points. Al Majma’ah-based Al-Fayha FC is positioned at spot 10 in the table with just 35 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans may be a little disappointed because the star player will miss the Al Nassr squad in today's game because he has been suspended after receiving his first red card in the Saudi Arabia. Let us check out the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha match date, time, venue, live streaming and telecast details below.