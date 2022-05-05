AIFF Gives Ranjit Bajaj 15 Days To Show Proof of Sexual harassment by Kushal Das

Days after entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj made allegations of sexual harassment against AIFF Secretary General Kushal Das, the federation has responded asking for details.

On Thursday, 5 May evening, in a statement, the AIFF asked Bajaj to provide evidence and gave him a time frame within which he needed to respond.

"In a meeting held earlier today (May 5, 2022), it has been unanimously decided that the AIFF write a letter to Mr Ranjit Bajaj to substantiate his aspersions and allegations against Mr Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, with proper documentary evidence within fifteen (15) days, failing which the AIFF shall take appropriate action as it deems fit and proper,” the AIFF statement read.