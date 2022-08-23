AIFF Writes to FIFA, Requests Lifting of Suspension After Supreme Court Verdict

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday requested the FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court's decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA) as demanded by the sport's world governing body.

AIFF's acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".

"It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Honourable Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs," Dhar wrote in the letter.