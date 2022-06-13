Eyeing Asian Cup Berth, India Face Hong Kong in Battle for Top Spot

Ranking wise India (106) may be ahead of Hong Kong (147) but the latter have displayed the best attacking and defensive play among the four group D teams so far in the competition.

While Hong Kong have easily outclassed their respective opponents, India have stuttered along.

After a patchy show against Cambodia, where Chhettri scored a double, it took an injury-time winner by Abdul Sahal Samad to seal three points.

After Chhetri had seen his 86th minute free-kick cancelled out two minutes later by Zubayr Amiri's header, Sahal sealed three points.

Notably, even if any of the two teams go on to lose or draw, they can still qualify as one of the five best second-placed teams.

A second-place finish would leave them waiting for results in other groups to determine whether they would take one of the five best runners-up spots.

As for the team news, the Blue Tigers have been on the job with Chhetri leading from the front with three goals from the first two matches.