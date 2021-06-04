10-Man India Go Down 1-0 Against Asian Champions Qatar in Doha

Despite a gritty performance from the Indian men’s football team, they were handed a 1-0 defeat by Asian champions Qatar in Doha. India, who went a man down when Rahul Bheke was given his marching orders, is yet to win a game in the ongoing 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
With this loss, India’s hopes of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup next year are over.
Along expected lines, the contest saw Qatar attacking from the get-go but India courtesy Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal held out early on. However, India was dealt a body blow when Rahul Bheke received his marching orders in 17th minute, a hand ball producing the second yellow card.
The 10-man team led by Sunil Chhetri though continued to work hard and was almost rewarded with a goal around the half-hour mark. Manvir Singh, unfortunately, a tad slow in getting on to a low cross from the left.
Manvir was the at the end of another good piece of play when Chhetri found him in space after bringing down a long ball from the keeper, but Qatar managed to smother the attack.
Qatar, dominant in the contest, had decided to shoot from distance more often than not despite the numerical advantage, before a swift move found Abdelaziz Hatem, who’s left footed snap shot went through a crowd and found the back of the net 12 minutes from half-time.
Chhetri, who came back after having recovered from COVID-19, sat out the second half as Qatar toyed with India but could not find a way past Gurpreet and co for a second time.
The hosts hit the woodwork in the final minutes as well with the keeper well beaten but failed to make the score line more emphatic.
India, who had held Qatar to a 0-0 draw in 2019 in the WCQ, play Bangladesh and Afghanistan next.
A winless India remained in fourth spot in Group E with three points from six matches. Igor Stimac’s men are two points behind Afghanistan (third with five points). India play Bangladesh on June 7 in their next match.
With Croatian World Cupper Stimac at the helm, India have won once in 13 games.
Published: 03 Jun 2021,12:45 AM IST