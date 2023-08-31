Chess World Cup Runner-up Praggnanandhaa Rewarded by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

R Praggnanandhaa met Chief Minister Stalin after returning to India
(Photo: FIDE)
Indian chess prodigy and runner-up of the recent FIDE World Cup, R. Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son and state Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.
The parents of the chess wizard, Ramesh Babu and Nagalaskhmi, and his coach RB Ramesh were also present at the meeting.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister handed over a memento and a cheque of Rs. 30 lakh to the chess prodigy who reached India on Wednesday after his success in Azerbaijan.
The young chess sensation was received at the official residence of the Chief Minister.
Praggnanandhaa, who defeated Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, before losing a closely contested fight with world number one Magnus Carlson in the final, said that he was thrilled at the splendid reception at the Chennai International Airport and subsequent warm welcome at the Chief Minister’s residence.
Speaking to media persons on his arrival at Chennai, Praggnanandhaa said, “I am very happy and thrilled to see people coming in large numbers and recognizing chess. This tells us that chess is growing as a sport.”
He said that his main aim was to qualify for the Candidates at the World Cup and he was happy at having achieved that.
