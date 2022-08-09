‘I’m Evolving Away From Tennis’: Serena Williams Announces Retirement

American tennis player and 23-time Grand Slam title winner, Serena Williams, announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday, 9 August, saying that she is “evolving away” from the sport.

Breaking the news on the cover of Vogue magazine’s September issue, the 40-year-old tennis star said that the best word to describe what she is up to is “evolution” and added that she wants to grow her family.

Williams said, “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she added.