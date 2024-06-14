T20 World Cup 2024: England Demolish Oman To Gain Huge Net Run Rate Boost

Archer caused early damage with two wickets in Powerplay and finished with figures of 3/12 from 3.2 overs. Wood, taking his 50th T20 International wicket, also ended with 3/12. Adil Rashid then proved too strong for the Oman tail, claiming 4/11 in his four overs.

England made quick work of their target of 48, with Phil Salt hitting the first two balls for six before getting out on the third. Jos Buttler (24 not out off 8) and Jonny Bairstow (8 not out off 2) then quickly finished the job after Will Jacks was dismissed for 5.

England now have a superior net run rate (+3.081) to second-placed Scotland (+2.164) in Group B, so would qualify for the Super 8 should they beat Namibia and Scotland fail to get a point against Australia.

For Oman, this fourth defeat in the group was the most disappointing performance of the campaign, but they showed plenty in earlier matches to offer hope for the future.

Brief scores: Oman 47 in 13.2 overs (Adil Rashid 4-11, Jofra Archer 3-12) lost to England 50/2 in 3.1 overs (Jos Buttler 24 not out) by 8 wickets