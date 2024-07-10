Euro 2024: Spain Enter Final With Comeback Win Over France

advertisement
Spain came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over France in the Euro 2024 semifinal late on Tuesday, thanks to quick goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.
Spain pressed relentlessly for an equalizer but initially found it difficult to penetrate France's well-organized defense. However, La Roja's efforts were rewarded when Yamal curled the ball into the top corner of the net in the 21st minute. Things worsened for Les Bleus just four minutes later when Olmo danced his way through the French defense to make it 2-1.
France and Spain traded attacks in the closing stages, with Mbappe and Yamal going close from the edge of the area. Spain's defense held firm for the remainder of the match to book their place in the final, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between England and the Netherlands.
"We were able to open the scoring, which was great, but Spain played the game better than we did. We pushed until the end," said France coach Deschamps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)