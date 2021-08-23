England Fast Bowler Mark Wood Ruled Out of Third Test Against India

Mark Wood is ruled out due to injury.
Mark Wood is the latest England fast bowler to be ruled out of the third Test against India due to a dislocated right shoulder.
Wood injured himself diving to rescue a boundary on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's, and he was only able to bowl four overs on the last day. He'll stay in Leeds with the team and continue his recuperation with England's medical staff.
In the last Test match, Wood took 2 crucial wickets in the first innings of Jadeja and Pant, which helped restrict the total of India to 364. Furthermore, In India’s second innings, he clipped three wickets and destroyed India’s top order. If Mark had not sustained that injury, the result could have been different, but India won the game by 151 runs with an astonishing performance.
England has not called up an extra fast bowler and as a result of Wood's injury, Saqib Mahmood could make his Test debut, while Craig Overton is also a possibility. The team's other seamers are James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Sam Curran.
Wood is the last of England's red-ball bowlers capable of regularly bowling in excess of 90mph, and his fitness is seen as particularly important ahead of the Ashes series in Australia this winter. With Jofra Archer and Olly Stone both long-term absentees, there is no one other than Mark to bowl over 90mph consistently.
