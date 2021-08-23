Virat Kohli and Co Begin Preparations for Third Test at Headingley

The Indian team is leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series and skipper Virat Kohli will be looking forward to registering a win in the next match as well.



Although Team India is looking better than England in every aspect of the game, one thing which is not in favor of the visitors is that none of the players of the current team have the experience of playing at Headingley.



The senior players in Team India at present include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and R Ashwin.



These players also do not have the experience of playing a single Test match at Headingley. The last Test match between India and England at Headingley was played 19 years ago in 2002. At that time no player of the current squad was part of Team India. Thus, every player of the Indian team will come to Headingley to play a Test match against England for the first time.

(With IANS Inputs)