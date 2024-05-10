Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena in Action, Javelin Throw Will Start at 10:12pm

Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: Having essentially 'completed' javelin throw by winning all that he possibly could have won – an Olympics gold, a World Championships gold, an Asian Games gold, a Commonwealth gold, and a Diamond League title – Neeraj Chopra will be embarking on his journey to repeat the exemplary cycle once again, starting with the Doha Diamond League today (10 May).

The 26-year-old has a busy schedule ahead, which will include the Federation Cup in Bhubaneshwar, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, the other legs of the Diamond League, and eventually, the pinnacle event – 2024 Paris Olympics.