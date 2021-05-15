Athletes Need to Know: Roger Federer on Whether Tokyo Games are On

“It’s difficult,” Federer told Switzerland’s Leman Bleu television.

“We’re not hearing much. That makes me think the Games will happen, even if I’ve heard that lots of people in Tokyo are against the Games.”

Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency Friday, just 10 weeks before the Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be scrapped.

With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, three more regions – including northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon – now join them.

The widening emergency, aimed at combatting a fourth wave putting Japan’s medical system under strain, comes with public opinion firmly opposed to holding the Games, fearing further infections.

“Honestly I don’t know what to think,” said Federer.

“I would love to play in the Olympics, win a medal for Switzerland, that would make me so proud.

“But if that doesn’t happen due to the situation, I would be the first to understand.

“But I think what the athletes need is a decision: is it happening or isn’t it?