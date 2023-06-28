Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra Aims To Maintain Pole Position in Lausanne

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the second Diamond League event this Friday, 30 June, competing in the Lausanne edition. Currently ranked first in men’s javelin throw, following his Doha Diamond League triumph last month, the star javelin thrower will be aiming to further establish his ascendancy and dominance.

What Is the Men’s Javelin Throw Schedule for Diamond League 2023?

The event at Lausanne, Switzerland, will be the second of the five events in 2023 Diamond League, wherein men’s javelin throw is on the roster. The first chapter was played out in Qatar’s Doha on 5 May, with Neeraj securing first place with a throw of 88.67m.