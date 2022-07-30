CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gururaja Lifts Personal Best, Wins Bronze in 61kg Event

29-year-old Gururaja has continued India's winning momentum in weightlifting, winning the country's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - a bronze in the 61kg category.

A silver medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Gururaja ended with a cumulative weight of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish behind Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad who lifted 285kg (127+158) and Morea Baru with his 273kg (121+152).

The Udupi, Karnataka native recorded a best lift of 118 kgs in his second effort of the Snatch category and finished fourth after the round. Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the lead with a lift of 127kg, a Games Record.