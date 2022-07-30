CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gururaja Lifts Personal Best, Wins Bronze in 61kg Event

29-year-old Gururaja has won a bronze in the weightlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(File Photo: PTI)
29-year-old Gururaja has continued India's winning momentum in weightlifting, winning the country's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - a bronze in the 61kg category.
A silver medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Gururaja ended with a cumulative weight of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish behind Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad who lifted 285kg (127+158) and Morea Baru with his 273kg (121+152).
The Udupi, Karnataka native recorded a best lift of 118 kgs in his second effort of the Snatch category and finished fourth after the round. Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the lead with a lift of 127kg, a Games Record.
Gururaja started the Clean and Jerk round with the third-highest listed weight and pulled off the 144kg lift with ease to start his fight for the third spot against Youri Simard of Canada. Youri then went for 149kg in his third lift to inch ahead of the Indian but Gururaja accepted the challenge and went for a personal best of 151kg in his last lift, and pulled it off.
This is India's second medal in weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Sanket Mahadev Sargar winning the silver in the 55kg category earlier.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)