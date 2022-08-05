CWG 2022 Live, Day 8 Live: 6 Wrestlers Start Medal Hunt, Women's Hockey SF Today

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022 Live, Day 8 Live: 6 Wrestlers Start Medal Hunt, Women's Hockey SF Today

CWG 2022: Latest updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games where Indian wrestlers start their campaign and the women's hockey team compete in the semi-final.

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live: India's Schedule

It's the second Friday of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and that means we're in the business end of the tournament. It also means the wrestling events finally will get underway in Birmingham and we have as many as six medal candidates fighting through the day today, with the medal rounds scheduled to start at 9pm IST.

There's also the big women's hockey semi-final later tonight.

Here's India's full schedule for Day 8 of the CWG

  • Athletics

    Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06pm

    Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10pm

    Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19pm

    Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53am on Saturday

  • Badminton (Starts at 3:30 PM IST)

    Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

    Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

    Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

    Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

    Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

  • Lawn Bowls

    Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

  • Squash:

    Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

    Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

  • Table Tennis:

    Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

    Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

    Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

    Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

  • Hockey

    Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

  • Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm)

    Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

    Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

    Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

    Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

    Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

    Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.

