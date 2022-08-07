CWG: Avinash Sable, the Man Who Ended Kenya's Dominance in 3000m Steeplechase

As he walked through the mixed zone at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Kenya's 3000m Commonwealth Games gold medallist Abraham Kibiwot was asked whether he ever felt under pressure from the young Indian who was giving him the chase.

"I know the guy who was following me (silver medallist Avinash Sable of India) and I know he is not that fast. I was not afraid of him so that is why I controlled the race at the front," Kibiwot said.

Well, Kibiwot may put up a brave face but to all those who watched the race, it was clear that the Kenyan had his heart in his mouth as he realised that Sable was bearing down at him with a brilliant late kick and was virtually on his shoulder as he crossed the finish line, just a fraction of seconds ahead to claim the gold medal.