After Sleepless Nights & Severe Back Pain, Sharath Celebrates His 'Best 2 Weeks'

India's finest ever table tennis player turned 40 last month and his body is nowhere close to what it was in 2006, when he won his first ever singles gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Yet, he found a way to better his past performances and end up with three gold and a silver in Birmingham. His dream run came after a challenging couple of weeks in which he was hardly able to sleep and back-to-back matches across events made the task harder.

He even woke up with a severe back ache on the morning of the men's singles final and could barely move. He carried the pain into the game, and after missing a regulation forehand due to stiffness, he feared getting injured. In the end, he was able to get the best out of his battered body.

Sharath is often asked these days, 'how does he do it at 40?'. He has become more lethal than ever with a much improve backhand complimenting his booming forehand drives.