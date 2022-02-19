You Can Ask Hardik Pandya Why He's Not Playing Ranji Trophy: Chetan Sharma

The former India cricketer explained that Hardik is an important cog in the wheel for the team.

“Look, definitely Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team,” Sharma said when asked about Pandya’s availability.

Chetan Sharma said that till the time a clear report emerges on his bowling fitness status, he won’t be considered.

“(But) after the injuries, we will now say that if he is 100 percent fit, ready to go and also if he is bowling and match fitness and all, we we will consider him immediately,” Sharma said at the virtual post-selection press conference when asked about Hardik Pandya.

Hardik has not played competitive cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup due to injury and rehab and hasn’t played red-ball cricket since December 2018.

The head of the selection committee was not happy when it was suggested that Hardik’s situation will fall into place just in time for the IPL.

“Look, the most important thing is, like I said before, you can speak to him (Hardik), you would be having his (mobile) number.”

“Number two, you are not a member of the selection committee to tell that whether he will be selected or not. The five selection committee members are there with me. Who gets selected and who does not, that we will decide, not you. But what he has to do, who will play what, let things come, you support a kid, don’t go behind him,” Sharma said.

He urged people not to pull him down when he is going through a rough time.

“What Hardik has done for the country is not a thing which can be forgotten in a minute, support him,” the chairman signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)