WPL Auction 2023: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Renuka Celebrate After Massive Payday

Sold Players List in Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Singh and Renuka Singh emerged to be among the biggest buys in the Women's Premiere Auction 2023 on Monday, 13 February.
Harmanpreet Kaur will sport Mumbai Indians' jersey in the 2023 Women's Premier League, after she was bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 1.80 crore.
The women's team cheered for their teammate all the way in South Africa, after her massive payday on Monday.
Mumbai also announced that Kaur will be their captain this coming season, that gets underway on 4 March 2023.
Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana's reaction to her bid went viral even as the auction event was underway, with everyone around her breaking out in applause after she became the first ever WPL player to be sold.
Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore, in what is the biggest bid in the Women's Premiere League Auction so far at 3.40 crore.
Cheers continued to pour in from South Africa, as Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged Renuka Singh for 1.50 crore.w
