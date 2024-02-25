WPL Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: How To Watch Live in India

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) formally began on Friday, 23 February. According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match is set to be played on Sunday, 25 February. Viewers across the country are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing league. You must take note of the match date and live streaming details to watch the players in action.

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 face-off. Both teams are gearing up to give their best and win the match. We have the important details for interested fans in the country to want to watch it.