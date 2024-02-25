WPL Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: How To Watch Live in India

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match date and time are stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: wplt20.com)
The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) formally began on Friday, 23 February. According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match is set to be played on Sunday, 25 February. Viewers across the country are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing league. You must take note of the match date and live streaming details to watch the players in action.
The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 face-off. Both teams are gearing up to give their best and win the match. We have the important details for interested fans in the country to want to watch it.
Here are the match date, timings, live streaming channels, and other updates about the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match. Read till the end to know the important announcements.
When will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 be played?
The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match is set to take place on Sunday, 25 February, as per the date on the official schedule.
What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 begin?
All interested viewers should note that the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 will start at 7:30 pm on Sunday. The live streaming will also begin at the scheduled time for viewers.
Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians face-off take place?
The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be conducted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match on Sunday?
You can watch the Women's Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians live on the Sports 18 HD/SD channels. Make sure to follow the channel at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 in India?
You can watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match on the Jio Cinema app and website. Make sure to follow the live streaming on Sunday to see which team wins.
