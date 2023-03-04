WPL 2023 Will Give India's Domestic Cricketers a Chance to Grab the Spotlight

The chance to share a dressing room with someone like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, and Beth Mooney in the WPL is what Reema sees as a huge advantage for domestic players aspiring to represent India at the international level.

"One will also get to play well in various game situations, handle them and learn to win too. Meg Lanning has won the World Cup five times as captain; Jemimah (Rodrigues) and Shafali will get to learn a lot, so as other uncapped players. So, the WPL will bridge the gap between a domestic and international player."

"It will also be advantageous for India as you reach semi-finals (of global events), but don't win them as they haven't been able to handle pressure well or something lacked. So, one will get learnings of covering those lacks from the WPL. Like in men's cricket, when IPL began in 2008 after winning T20 World Cup in 2007, they went on to win 2011 World Cup, which was a journey. So, for me, that journey in women's cricket will begin from here," she added.



When the WPL finally kickstarts from Saturday, the lives of many cricketers in India, young and old will change for the better in three weeks of the competition.

The WPL is a platform which is going to be unique yet exciting for many women cricketers in India, something which they have never come across before. It is exciting to wonder the potential WPL can throw up for Indian cricket to explore and benefit for a long time. One can just say, yeh toh bas shuruaat hai (this is just the beginning), also the official hashtag of the WPL.