WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Name Australia’s Alyssa Healy as Captain

UP Warriorz named the talismanic Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Alyssa Healy, as their captain ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), to be held from 4-26 March in Mumbai.
Alyssa, one of the most recognised faces in the sport, is a highly experienced and seasoned campaigner, having played 139 games for Australia in T20Is, scoring close to 2,500 runs, with one century and 14 fifties as well. She is also considered to be one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the sport, with 110 dismissals in T20Is.
She struck a fantastic 75 from 39 balls in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where a record-breaking 86,174 people watched Australia win their fifth title.
"I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to make a splash once things get going," said Alyssa in an official statement issued by the franchise.
"We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket," she further added.
The player also held the record for the most runs scored in an innings in Women's T20Is with a 61-ball unbeaten 148 against Sri Lanka. She has won the Women's T20 World Cup five times with Australia, apart from winning the Women's ODI World twice in her international career.
In 2018, Alyssa was named ICC T20 Player of the Year after her outstanding performances that drove her nation to a fourth ICC World T20 title. In 2020, she was named Player of the Match in Australia's T20 World Cup final victory over India at the MCG.
"Alyssa is a giant of the game and has an immense amount of experience at the highest level, and also has the winning habit which we want in our team. We hope that the UP Warriorz can make significant strides in this important journey under the leadership of Alyssa Healy, and go on to be a source of joy and inspiration for the women of UP. I wish the team all the best," said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, owners of UP Warriorz.
