WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Name Australia’s Alyssa Healy as Captain

She struck a fantastic 75 from 39 balls in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where a record-breaking 86,174 people watched Australia win their fifth title.

"I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to make a splash once things get going," said Alyssa in an official statement issued by the franchise.

"We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket," she further added.